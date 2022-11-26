HitMaka & Sony Digital Speak On Saweetie Alleged 2K Album Sales For ‘The Single Life’

Hip Hop producers Sonny Digital and HitMaka are questioning the low sales recorded by rapper Saweetie whose new EP The Single Life is expected to see low first-week sales projected to be rounded off at about 2,000 album-equivalent units.

On Friday, Sonny released a series of posts on Twitter questioning the numbers, which he shared he had expected to be higher. The producer even insulted the “Icy Girl,” telling her to delete her Instagram account, which has millions of followers.

“13 million followers, hundreds of thousands likes on all pictures but album sold less than 2000 copies. That’s crazy. The math ain’t adding up,” he wrote in a tweet.

“If I had millions of followers and my album sold 2k I probably would just delete all my social media cause y’all lying to me,” he continued in a second tweet.

“Before I came here to give my opinion I did listen to the album. I actually listened to everything that dropped that day. Just out of curiosity to see what the competition was on,” he further qualified his statement.

Sonny Digital / Twitter

Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated producer HitMaka was more gracious to the Houston rapper whose six-track EP is her first substantive project and her debut album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ set to be released soon.

According to HitMaka, Saweetie’s label is at fault.

“Saweetie selling 2k is bad A&R vibes. Someone’s supposed to tell u this ain’t it! I also have issues with her having multiple platinum singles & not sticking with same formula that got her here. Someone gotta get fired,” the producer said.

Saweetie was also shed by Vlad who shared that the rapper turned down an interview with his show which could have brought her more sales.

Saweetie / Publicist / Edwig Henson

“If Saweetie did a VladTV interview she would have easily done 10x her first week sales, which was 2000 copies. We actually reached out through one of our people and were told ‘she won’t do Vlad.’ Her Loss,” he tweeted.

The rapper hasn’t responded to HitMake or Sonny but she replied to Vlad on Twitter noting that she is a fan of his show and she hasn’t seen an invite.

Vlad however came with receipts as he shared that Saweetie’s publicist at Warner Records blocked the interview.

“Thank you for the kind words, but actually, it is your team. Your publicist at Warner Bros is the one who blocked the interview. Same publicist who set up your interview with Shirley Ju. This is what happens when you have bad people in your corner making decisions on your behalf,” Vlad told the rapper.

He also shared a screenshot of a conversation where it read, “her publicist doesn’t like Vlad. She told me she wouldn’t ever have her artists do it.”

The Single Life was released on November 18 via Warner Records. The label has not responded to Vlad’s allegations.