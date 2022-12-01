Hinds slams ‘rumour-mongering’: Still National Security Minister

Black Immigrant Daily News

Fitzgerald Hinds – File photo

AFTER social media rumours that he had been fired as National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds says he has no time to lose when it comes to doing his job.

On Thursday, a local media house published a story online titled Hinds fired as National Security Minister, but removed it a few minutes later.

Screenshots of the article had already gone viral. It claimed Hinds was fired after a Cabinet meeting. The media house has since apologised.

Hinds took to Facebook, saying the meeting was a “solid engagement” which dealt with “the serious business of the nation’s affairs.

“As always, I admired the visionary and strong leadership of our Prime Minister; as well as the ideas and proposals of my colleagues.”

After that, he said, he went to the National Security Ministry, “where I sit.

“Here doing my work as always! No time to lose, especially with the happy rumour-mongering that we seem to so enjoy.”

Hinds was appointed National Security Minister on April 19, 2021.

NewsAmericasNow.com