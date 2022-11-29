Hinds: Bad weather not stopping police from fighting crime

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says the police are ready and able to deal with criminals who may try to take advantage of the bad weather.

He spoke at a virtual press conference on Monday morning.

He said reconnaissance has been used in areas including Oropune and Piarco to help with evacuations as the country continues to experience flooding.

Asked by a reporter if the police is prepared, should major power outages occur, when it comes to criminal activity, he said he knows there are people who would “want to use their ill will and ill-minded energies to harm and hurt people in these kind of crises.”

But he said the police were “very much on watch for that.”

“(They are) ready and able to deal with any such developments night or day, blackout or otherwise.”

