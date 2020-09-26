Health reported yesterday that in the last 24 hours there were no deaths from covid-19 In Dominican Republic

The Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday that in the last 24 hours there have been no deaths from covid-19. However, 11 deaths were reported, for a total of 2,087 deaths, since the pandemic began in the country, indicates bulletin 190 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology. Similarly, the document indicates that 475 new cases were reported for a cumulative total of 110,597 infected. The fatality is 1.89 percent, according to the health authorities. In the last 24 hours, 4,943 samples were processed, the daily positivity rate is 12.82 and in relation to the last weeks, it is 16.99 percent. The number of active cases is 23,900; of recovered 84,610 and of discarded 351,690, according to the latest official report. Regarding hospital occupancy, 24 percent of the beds are occupied, in […]