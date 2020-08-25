He learned that he was a senior official when he was fired by the President

admin August 24, 2020

Santo Domingo.- The scandals in the Metropolitan Bus Office (OMSA) continue: on Tuesday Transport Union (CNTU) boss, William Pérez Figuereo, revealed that he learned that he was deputy director of that agency when he was recently fired by President Luis Abinader. “It’s a bit funny the situation that you have been appointed to bring your knowledge to the OMSA and that you find out when you are dismissed,” said Pérez. “We were the subject of a designation that we never knew,” he adds. He said he’s lodging the complaint because there must be more people with the same situation. The union leader affirms that his appointment, without ever knowing it, as deputy director of OMSA is due to “rogue” officials, so he does not believe that it stemmed from former […]

Next Post

Caribbean Sports - Fastest Man Alive In Self Lock Down After Positive COVID-19 Test

Mon Aug 24 , 2020
After celebrating his birthday at a bash where mask-free party goers danced to the hit “Lockdown” by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, the world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is now in a real lockdown after testing positive for the coronavirus.

You May Like