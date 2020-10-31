Hang onto your umbrella! This weekend the rains will continue

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) declared 15 provinces on alert for possible overflowing of rivers, streams and ravines, floods, and landslides. Simultaneously, the National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) predicts that there will be downpours, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind on the Caribbean coast due to a tropical wave. In green alert are the Greater Santo Domingo, the provinces Azua, Barahona, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa; in green are Monte Plata, Pedernales, Peravia, San Juan, Monsignor Nouel, Independencia, La Vega, San Pedro de Macorís, Hato Mayor and Baoruco. Onamet observes a low-pressure zone associated with an active tropical wave southeast of Puerto Rico, with 70% to become a tropical cyclone in the next two days. It forecasts that there will be a strong swell on the Atlantic coast, so it is […]