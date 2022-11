The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Roman Anthony Drayton, 27 years, of School Lane, Halls Road, St Michael has been arrested and charged for the murder of Simeon Carlisle Legall.

On Thursday, November 10, Legall, was discovered motionless in his bed by a family member at his Spring Farm, St Thomas residence.

Drayton appeared at the District D Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to Dodds Prison.

