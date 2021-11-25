Half of children between 12 and 17 years of age have already been vaccinated

Forty-seven percent of children between 12 and 17 years of age have their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 70% have their first dose, while only 438,000 people are still to be vaccinated to reach the country’s goal of immunizing 70% of the Dominican population with their complete two-dose schedule. To date, the country has vaccinated 5,558,129 million people with a complete two-dose schedule. So far, the percentages of the vaccinated population were offered by the Vice President of the Republic and coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Pena. However, she did not specify the exact number of minors between 12 and 17 years old who have been immunized against the Covid-19 virus. Referring to the subject during different activities this week, the Vice President of the Republic urged […]