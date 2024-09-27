Half A Decade Of Dance: Dance Grenada’s 5th Festival Honors Culture, Community and Innovation 

News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. October 4, 2024: The Dance Grenada Festival returns for its fifth season on the beautiful island of Grenada. Under the theme “From the Ground Up 5 Years and Beyond: Promoting Resiliency, Sustainability, & Freedom in the Arts,” this year’s festival honors this monumental milestone and the tenacity of dancers and creatives globally.

Dance Grenada Founder and Artistic Director Shola K. Roberts (center) joins teaching artist Keith Williams (fifth from right) and performers during the vibrant opening ceremony of the 2023 festival.

From October 17-21, 2024, Dance Grenada will mark its five-year anniversary with a vibrant five-day festival featuring eight immersive workshops and two engaging panel discussions led by renowned dance professionals.This year’s special events include the debut of the inaugural Dance Grenada concert and a tribute to Veni Vwai La Grenade, a revered Grenadian dance company celebrating its 50th anniversary. Attendees can also enjoy the return of the popular international vendor’s marketplace and the annual island tour, offering a rich fusion of culture, artistry, and authentic local experiences.

“As I reflect on where we started five years ago to now, I’m grateful to have created a community that can gather and exchange culture, creativity and connectivity through dance. This festival brings together talented artists from across the globe to engage in and share the value of African diasporic dances, which are often overlooked and rarely viewed as serious art forms when compared to their Western counterparts,” said Founder and Artistic Director Shola K. Roberts, a Caribbean dance expert and professor at Arizona State University.

Dance Grenada is crucial to uplifting and preserving African diasporic dance forms such as Grenadian Folk Dance like Shango, Afro-Cuban and Grenadian Masquerade. Through thoughtfully curated programming, the festival hosts international dancers to not only study these dances but also to partake in additional learning opportunities that speak to the importance of the creative economy in Grenada, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Dance classes will be led by renowned dancers, including Grenada’s own Keith Williams, who has led international masterclasses across the Caribbean and the United Kingdom; Grenadian Broadway star Oneika Phillips; Rene Arneaud, who has toured with soca music superstars Machel Montano and KES the Band; and Otis Donovan Herring, who just returned from a nationwide tour with R&B groups Xscape and SWV. The festival preserves the intangible cultural heritage of dance and attracts new travelers to the island who seek creative outlets alongside the island’s beauty.

“Dance has always been a vibrant part of Grenada’s cultural traditions and a reflection of our deep African heritage, which has been preserved and maintained through generations. The Dance Grenada Festival is a powerful celebration of this legacy, allowing us to showcase our cultural diversity and talent to the world,” said CEO of The Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach. “The Grenada Tourism Authority is committed to supporting initiatives like this, as they not only enrich the lives of our people but also offer visitors an authentic glimpse into the soul of our island. We believe that nurturing such festivals helps sustain our heritage while enhancing Grenada’s appeal as a cultural tourism destination,” she said.

The Dance Grenada Festival is a central hub for dance innovation, scholarship, and entrepreneurship. It celebrates its fifth season at a pivotal time for the cultural and creative industries sector with the recent creation of the Grenada Office of Creative Affairs.

“As people of the diaspora, our existence is sustained through our interaction with others. When we commune, it creates a sense of belonging that feeds the vessel that goes into the global community to thrive. Regardless of age, race, or ethnic background, the feeling of home is palpable to all who step into Dance Grenada,” said Roberts.

For more information on Dance Grenada and how you can purchase tickets to this dance festival, please visit www.dancegrenada.com.

About Dance GrenadaDance Grenada provides a platform for Grenadian and international dance artisans to share and increase their knowledge base of traditional and contemporary dance styles and techniques through dance workshops, performances, panel discussions, and symposiums while contributing to the larger Grenadian and international dance community.