Haiti’s wealthy classes seek their destiny in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR In recent months, the Dominican Republic has become the longed-for dream and preferred paradise of thousands of Haitians from the lower, middle, and upper classes who choose to reach this island’s eastern side. Yet, at the same time, the poor are the majority who use the rough road. The wealthiest are struggling to obtain visas to settle in the country due to insecurity, increased kidnappings, the lack of food, fuel, and other evils. Many merchants established in Port-au-Prince, Cape Haitian, Trou Dunord, Millot, Fort Liberte, and other cities in the South, North, Northeast, and Northwest of Haiti are selling and closing their businesses to come to live in the Dominican Republic, where they say there is social, political, economic, educational, and other kinds of stability. The poteas […]