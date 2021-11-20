Haitians without masks crowd into border market

Dajabon, DR Thousands of Haitians and Dominicans trade in the binational market of Dajabon crowded together, “like sardines,” violating the sanitary protocols established by Public Health, such as the use of masks, hand washing, and physical distancing. This worries doctors who fear that this accumulation will unleash an outbreak of Covid-19 among citizens of both countries. Journalists of Listin Diario verified yesterday that 98 percent of the Haitian and Dominican merchants, sellers, and buyers, even though they shared a reduced space, but were well crowded with people, did not use masks. It was also visible that the handwashing system required for Haitians to enter the market is not working. The tank provided to the Customs and Immigration Department at the border bridge is empty, the faucets are damaged, and the […]