Haitian Rapper Won-G Bruny Suing Tyga For Fraud

Tyga is being sued by his former business advisor Won-G Bruny, a new lawsuit for breach of contract and promissory fraud.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by Won-G’s company in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, where the Haitian rapper claimed that Tyga as an “alter ego” “controlled, dominated, managed and operated” Tyga Music, LLC.

The men were involved in business after an agreement signed on January 1, 2019, where Tyga agreed to pay several sums of money over a two-year period as part of a contract to support his music career.

As part of the agreement, he was to pay $150,000 within the first five business days of the agreement followed by another $150,000 within five business days of November 15, 2019, $100,000 for each quarter of 2020, and $100,000 for each quarter of 2021 which amounted to over a million dollars.

The contract outlined the responsibilities of Won-G Bruny, who would be working for Tyga.

“Your title shall be Business Advisor and your services shall be to advise, counsel, and guide Tyga, at Tyga’s request, in connection with his activities in the entertainment industry. You will support and interact with Tyga, and, at his discretion, Tyga’s other employees,” a clause of the contract read.

The ex-business advisor, however, claimed that Tyga only made the two payments of $150,000 in 2019 but did not honor his obligations for either 2020 or 2021. The Blast reported.

The plaintiff claims that Tyga owes him $800,000 outstanding along with interest.

Won-G Bruny is also suing for promissory fraud as he alleges that the rapper “did not intend to perform the promise.”

He further outlined that the rapper has “a lengthy history of failing to make payments owed while at the same time financing a very lavish lifestyle.”

The plaintiff says by failing to repay him, he was “harmed as a result of [Tyga’s] false promise” and said that his “reliance of [Tyga’s] false promise was a substantial factor in causing [Bruny’s] harm.”

The ex-business advisor wants a trial by jury to award him compensatory damages for costs and expenses incurred to the extent recoverable by law, for the maximum interest permitted under the law, and for “such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”