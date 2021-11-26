Haitian authorities prevent their citizens from going to the market in Pedernales

Pedernales, DR The Haitian authorities did not allow their citizens to cross the borderline this Friday and participate in the binational market of Pedernales. After being repressed so that they would not cross to the market, the Haitians gathered around their territory to avoid retaliation by the authorities of their country, especially by the municipality, which intends that the commercial exchange takes place once a week there. This Friday, environmental employees of the Haitian side were stationed in the surroundings of the border cordon in order not to let their fellow natives of the community of Anse-a-Pitres cross to the business scheduled for Mondays and Fridays of each week. Although it could not be confirmed, it was said that the mayor there, Harry Bruno, has asked the authorities of Pedernales […]