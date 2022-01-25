Hackers target Canada’s foreign ministry in cyber attack

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A “cyber incident” first detected last week has interrupted some of the Canadian foreign ministry’s “internet-based services,” the Canadian government said Monday.

Canadian cybersecurity officials were working to restore those internet services as of Monday night. “Critical services for Canadians” through the foreign ministry were not affected by the incident, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, a government agency, said in a statement to CNN.

“At this time, there is no indication that any other government departments have been impacted by this incident,” the statement said.

Treasury Board spokesperson Alain Belle-Isle declined to comment when asked who might be responsible for the hack, citing an ongoing investigation.

“We are constantly reviewing measures to protect Canadians and our critical infrastructure from electronic threats, hacking, and cyber espionage,” the Canadian government statement said.

Read More