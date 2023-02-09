Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce & Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association Face to Face Business to Business Trade Mission

Black Immigrant Daily News

Mr. Randall Karim Permanent Secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Mahindra Ramesh Ramdeen CEO Trinidad & Tobago

Manufacturers’ Association, Ms. Petipha Lewis Executive Director Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Joseph Andall Minister for Foreign Affairs,

AndrewTrade & Export Developments Minister of Economic Development, Hon. Dickon Mitchell Prime Minister, , Planning, Tourism, ICT, MCreative Economy, Agriculturers. Paula Gopee-Scoon Minister of Trade and Industry Trinidad & Tobago, Mr. and Lands, Fisheries & Co-operatives (SME’s) (Forestry), Lennox

Ms. Patricia Clarke Permanent Secretary Trade, Department of Trade & Export Development, Mr. Ernie James Senior Trade Officer and Mr. Junior Mahon.

The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce held a very successful Face-to-Face Business to Business (B2B) Trade Mission, in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA). The mission of forty (40) persons inclusive of twenty-three (23) companies ranging from construction, education, manufacturing, packaging, among others, was led by Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon Minister for Trade and Industry Trinidad and Tobago. This mission was held over three (3) days January 31st to February 2nd, 2023, at the Grenada Trade Center Annex and the True-Blue Bay Resort.

On the first day of the mission the Grenada Chamber facilitated a Doing Business Seminar, delivered by Border Agencies, such as the Bureau of Standards, Customs, Port Authority, Ministries of Agriculture and Health. The Grenada Investment Development Corporation as well as Republic Bank also made presentations to the group. On the second and third days, the companies from Trinidad and Grenada engaged and discussed business opportunities with over eighty connections made. Some of the Trinidadian representatives also visited local companies of interest.

The mission was undertaken to facilitate direct interactions between businesses, thus creating a wider trade network. The Executive Director of the Grenada Chamber Ms. Petipha Lewis was very pleased with the level of participation from Grenadian companies. She is excited about the prospects for business and trade between the companies and the opportunity for Grenadian businesses to use Trinidad services to improve our product offerings. President of Grenada Chamber Mr. Kennie John indicated that he foresees the existing relationship between the two islands becoming stronger, and that events like these could be the key to propel the region’s integration and development of the private sector.

The Grenada Chamber came into very high praise from the TTMA representatives. They were very impressed with the level of organization, and participation of the Grenadian companies. They stated that this mission was the biggest mission to Grenada thus far and it exceeded their expectations. Congratulations were also extended to the border agencies that presented at the Doing Business Seminar who stated their role as facilitating trade. This mindset is one worth emulating in the region.

In addition, Ministerial engagements were held about sharing best practices of mutual benefit to both countries and the private sector.

NewsAmericasNow.com