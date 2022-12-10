Greetings from Yard: Christmas ‘big-up’ from the ‘Bread Basket’ parish Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Greetings from Yard: Christmas ‘big-up’ from the ‘Bread Basket’ parish Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PPV operators urged to cooperate with new road rules

Morocco reach World Cup semifinals, top Portugal, Ronaldo

Greetings from Yard: Christmas ‘big-up’ from the ‘Bread Basket’ parish

15-y-o among two charged for murder of female teen

Young man committed to being role model for ‘friend dem weh a tief’

CPFSA hosts second workshop on bullying December 12

Madelyn’s Sunshine the one to beat in MBet Summit of Speed Trophy

4 held after double murder in Manchester

Journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Bucks beat Mavericks 106-105 after Antetokounmpo fouls out

Saturday Dec 10

28?C
Lifestyle
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Greetings from Yard: Christmas cheer from St Elizabeth

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Are you feeling the festive vibes yet?

No worries, Loop News has you covered! This year, we kick off our Greetings from Yard series with ‘big-ups’ and greetings from Jamaicans in the ‘Bread Basket parish, St Elizabeth.

This will definitely put a little pep in your step and possibly give you a litle Christmas spirit nudge. It certainly put a smile on our faces, so enjoy!

Be sure to look out for the Loop News team as we hit the streets to bring you Christmas joy from Jamaicans, like only Jamaicans can deliver, of course!

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid

Related Articles

Business

December 9, 2022 05:53 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PPV operators urged to cooperate with new road rules

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Morocco reach World Cup semifinals, top Portugal, Ronaldo

Lifestyle

Greetings from Yard: Christmas ‘big-up’ from the ‘Bread Basket’ parish

More From

Jamaica News

JLP councillor’s vehicle shot up in West Kingston, shots fired at him

Jermaine Hyatt says threats were made against his life previously

Jamaica News

Young man committed to being role model for ‘friend dem weh a tief’

See also

A year after social media appeal, he’s juggling school, part-time job and broiler farm

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known football writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was

Business

Jamaican voted world’s best innovative coconut farmer

St Mary-based coconut farmer Michael Swaby was named the World’s Best Innovative Farmer among entries from 21 coconut-producing countries at a recent conference in Malaysia.

There was also more

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, December 10

The final two matches in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take place on Saturday with Portugal looking to end Morocco’s historic run to the last eight.

Portugal have shown what

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Brazil want to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil want to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when they face Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

The Brazilians have made it clear the

NewsAmericasNow.com