Green light to new flights from Canada and Italy to Puerto Plata and La Romana

The Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) announced that it authorized two airlines, based in Canada and Italy, to operate seasonal flights that will touch the cities of Puerto Plata and La Romana. The Canadian operator Sunwing Airlines will fly from December 7 to March 25 in aircraft type B-738, with a capacity of 189 passengers, which will land in Puerto Plata. The approved routes are Bagotville- Puerto Plata; Newfoundland and Labrador-Cayo Coco Island; Cuba -Puerto Plata- Montreal; and Moncton -Puerto Plata. Likewise, the JAC approved the operator Neos, from Italy, covering the Malpensa-Rome-La Romana route from December 19 to January 9, 2022, with one flight a week. The agency also reported that it is studying the application for the operating permit of the German Ew Discover, a subsidiary of Luftansa, based in Frankfurt. The European company plans to operate the Frankfurt- Punta Cana routes; Frankfurt-La Romana; Frankfurt- Santo Domingo; Frankfurt- Samana; Munich -Punta Cana, and Frankfurt- Montego Bay -Puerto […]