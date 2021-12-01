Governor of Puerto Rico travels to Dominican Republic to strengthen ties

The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, and the local secretary of state, Omar J. Marrero, will travel to the Dominican Republic on Wednesday on their first commercial development mission to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two Caribbean lands. According to Marrero in a press release, Pierluisi’s commitments under his administration “is to promote economic, commercial and business exchange between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in order to establish an agenda for the future” and socio-economic development of the island. “We will strengthen the ties that unite us, strengthening efforts to work towards common goals and face the challenges of the new economic realities,” said Marrero. Marrero added that his plan in the Dominican Republic would include a meeting with the Dominican President, Luis Abidaner, as well […]