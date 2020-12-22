Government provides new measures at airports due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The Health Cabinet, together with the Ministry of Public Health and the private sector, announced on Tuesday the reinforcement of preventive measures at airports due to the increase in cases of the coronavirus, so it was arranged that only two people could go to searching a vehicle for passengers and the increase in staff at air terminals to streamline services. The announcement was made by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, together with the Deputy Minister of Planning and Development of Public Health, Edward Guzmán, who explained the details. «The increase in staff, which includes eight people in AILA; six people per shift, two per tuno in migration, two people per shift on a leash, two in the test area. In the outdoor space, six people divided into three shifts […]