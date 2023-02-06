Government continues to prepare for the merger NBC , API and VC3

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The Government is continuing to put systems in place for the merger of the National Broadcasting Corporation NBC Radio, the Agency for Public Information API and VC3.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in response to a question on Radio yesterday.

He said the aim is for the amalgamated entity to generate more content for the dissemination of information to the public.

