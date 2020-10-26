Government and private sector will compete for the design of another Country Brand logo

They will not use a logo that provoked questions of course plagiarism The controversy generated by the logo that will identify the Country Brand strategy was rejected, and they will call for a contest to create a new design. “For us, it is unacceptable that it is part of the Country Brand strategy, and that is why together with the private sector, we are going to start a contest to choose the logo that will complement the country brand,” expressed David Collado, Minister of Tourism. He assured that the contest would be carried out with the private sector’s multi-sector commission’s main members. He said that the public sector will not participate in the contest but will be carried out entirely by the private sector. Collado said that the […]