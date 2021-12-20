Govana and Intence Trends With Gritty Collab “Mxrdah”

Govana and Intence trends on YouTube with their new gritty collaboration “Mxrdah,” produced by Chimney Records.

Govana and Intence have always kept close on social media, giving each other support below various Instagram posts. They finally linked up on “Public Enemy No. 1” off Intence’s debut project of the same name. The two 4th Genna-bred deejays have found even more chemistry with their new track spearheaded by Chimney Records.

RD Studios deserves all the praise and the glory for their gory take on “Mxrdah.” Flashing lights, zinc fences, dark alleys, and crooked fences mimic the scene of a “Saw” movie.

Govana and Intence go all in from the jump, slinging fiery lyrics much to the delight of the fans in the comment section below the YouTube upload. The general sentiment is that the duo of Govi and Intence works, and as such, the makeshift duo should focus on releasing a project together.

“Every collab govana x intence do they never disappoint us who agree,” one fan commented.

Fans also sent love to the hit-producing brothers who formed Chimney Records. “Give credit to chimney records, riddim nuh normal,” one fan noted.

It’s unclear if there will be additional tracks on the riddim instrumental. However, if the production house’s track record is anything to go by, this may be the start of another hard-hitting juggling compilation. The producing duo has found favor among a number of Jamaican entertainers over the years, including the likes of Alkaline, Charly Black, Vybz Kartel, Mavado, and many others.

As for “Mxrdah,” this track is proving to be an ear-scorcher worthy of many replays. Be sure you have your aux cord or Bluetooth device ready to turn up to this one.

Check out the video below.