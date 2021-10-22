Gov. rebuffs claim of polluted popular beach

Santo Domingo.- The director general of the public hospital of the municipality of Boca Chica, Casimiro Calcagno, said that in recent months they have not had outbreaks of gastrointestinal diseases or others that may be caused by sewage.

He said the admissions and consultations are carried out in a normal way except for the known increases in COVID-19 cases that have occurred in a few months.

The statement responds to a complaint by the executive director of the Water Sector Cabinet, Giberto Reynoso, who warned that raw sewage reaches the beach.

The reaction to Reynoso’s statements also came from the mayor of Boca Chica, Fermin Brito Rincon, who refuted them. He assured Diario Libre that for nine years the contamination of the waters of the municipality has been reduced and assured that the beach is safe and that studies by the Ministry of Public Health have shown this, according to him. According to the mayor, Gilberto Reynoso’s responses to journalists “were taken out of context.”