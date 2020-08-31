Gov. measures open ‘cracks,’ appointments make ‘noise’

Santo Domingo.- Just days after settling in and without having formed his cabinet, several measures taken by President Luis Abinader began to open up various fronts and caused “noise” that have led to “cracks” in the ruling party’s (PRM) image which threaten the traditional honeymoon, which is granted by the opposition and the population to a new administration, in its first hundred days in office. Although the new administration opened several fronts within hours of assuming the reins of State, some accusations in recent days have sparked the reaction of the past ruling party (PLD), whose entity has had to come to the fore insinuations from new officials about alleged irregularities found in various agencies. One of the first accusations was made by Education Minister, Roberto Fulcar, who affirmed that […]