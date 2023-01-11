Gonsalves Urges US Action To Curb Gun Exports To The Caribbean & Latin America – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Amid a worrying spike in gun violence in the Caribbean, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged the United States to help curb the illegal gun trade in the region and Latin America.

“They have the resources to help us with that,” Gonsalves declared on Monday.

“The United States of America has to do something about not having the easy access to guns and the easy exportation of guns,” he stated.

The Vincentian Prime Minister also called attention to a Mexico draft resolution.

– Advertisement –

The resolution is entitled ‘Special Declaration on the Fight Against Illicit Arms Trafficking.’

It is down for discussion at the next Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 24th.

The resolution acknowledges that while the region represents eight percent of the world population, it experiences 37 percent of the world’s homicides, caused mainly by firearms manufactured or distributed in the United States and trafficked in the region.

– Advertisement –