‘God be showin out!’: Rihanna is now a Golden Globe nominee Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The 2023 Golden Globe nominations list is out and Barbados’ Robyn Rihanna Fenty is up for Original Song.

The Grammy-award winner has numerous accolades to her name including an MTV lifetime achievement award, that she copped back in 2016.

But this is her first-ever nomination for a Golden Globe.

On Twitter she reacted saying, “God be showin out!”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig G?ransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will honor the best in film and American television of 2022, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). It is set for January 10, 2023.

NewsAmericasNow.com