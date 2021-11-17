Girl, 16, says she was raped by hundreds of men in western India

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In a statement to India’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on November 11, the girl, who was homeless, said she was raped by 400 people in Beed district of Maharashtra state, according to CWC chairman Abhay Vitthalrao Vanave. She named two policemen in her complaint, Vanave said.

The girl was begging for money at a bus stop when she was allegedly forced into sex work by three men, Vanave said.

While the number of alleged rapists would be difficult to corroborate, the girl could identify at least 25 alleged perpetrators, he added.

The girl had attempted to file a police complaint against a man she accused of beating her up, but officers did not register it, Vanave said.

Read More