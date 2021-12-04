Gasolines go down; LPG, regular diesel go up; the others, the same

The prices of premium and regular gasoline fell from today until 10 December by RD$2.70 and 80 cents per gallon and optimum diesel by RD$2.30, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and regular diesel will increase by RD$2 each, as reported by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes. A gallon of premium gasoline is currently priced at RD$270.10, regular gasoline at RD$255.50, and optimum diesel at RD$219.10; a gallon of LPG is at RD$141.10 per gallon, and regular diesel costs RD$201.10. A gallon of avtur continues at RD$180.68, kerosene at RD$209.80, fuel oil #6 at RD$153.64, and fuel oil 1%S at RD$172.01. A cubic meter of natural gas is presently priced at RD$28.97, while the average exchange rate was RD$56.81. Therefore, the Government assumes an increase of RD$10.86 for each […]