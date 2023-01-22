Ganja found in shipment from USA – CANU

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has disclosed that a quantity of marijuana was found in a shipment from the United States on Friday.

According to a CANU report, its officers were contacted on January 20 after the discovery was made at Muneshwar Shipping Limited.

It said that the packages of suspected cannabis were discovered in a box shipped from the USA.

“CANU officers arrived on the scene and conducted additional searches before taking possession of the box,” the statement detailed.

The box was then transported to CANU Headquarters in the presence of the shipping company employee, who made the discovery.

The suspected narcotics tested positive for cannabis and amounted to 1.920 kgs or 4.23 lbs.

Investigations are ongoing.