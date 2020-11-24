Gallup-HOY: 68.7% favor a curfew to control COVID-19

68.7% of the population agrees with the curfew, one of the restrictive measures imposed by the Government to avoid social gatherings that encourage the spread of covid-19, according to the results of the Gallup – Hoy opinion poll. However, 25.9% of the citizens disapprove of the measure that is in force Monday to Friday from 9:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning, and on weekends from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning The segment of the population that feels most comfortable with the curfew is represented by adults 55 years and older, as 80.5% expressed. The measure is also favored by 69.6% of adults from 25 to 54, and 54.9% of youth from 18 to 24. The majority of women (71%) approve of this restriction, as do […]