G7 Health Ministers acknowledge that omicron variant requires taking “urgent actions”

London. – The G7 Health Ministers highlighted today that the appearance of the “highly transmissible” omicron variant of the coronavirus forces us to take “urgent action” and recognize the “strategic relevance of guaranteeing access to vaccines.” In a statement, after meeting virtually summoned by the British presidency of the group, health officials from the most developed countries praised the “exemplary work” of South Africa in detecting the new variant and alerting it. In addition, they reiterated their commitment – adopted at the summit leaders in June – to donate 1 billion vaccines to developing countries. “The global community faces the threat of a new highly transmissible variant of covid-19, which requires urgent action,” said the G7, made up of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy. Canada, and Japan, plus the European […]