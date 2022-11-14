Future Flexes Stacks Of Cash On IG Despite Baby Mother Lawsuit

Future is definitely not shaken by one of his seven baby mothers suing him recently. According to reports from RadarOnline, he was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, over child support payments.

It seems the “Life Is Good” rapper’s response was to take to Instagram to share that he’s in no way desperate for cash. Yesterday, November 13, he shared a video in which he is surrounded by several stacks of cash. According to him, it was at least $250,000.

The video was also shared by Chicago rapper and Freebandz artist Zona Man. Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, can be heard saying in the clip, “that’s a hundo right there. 150 right there. That’s a quarter M just right here.”

He later posted the clip to his Instagram Stories.

Based on the settlement that he and Mealy reached back in 2014, it does not look like he will stop flaunting anytime soon. According to reports, he was ordered to pay $ 3,000 monthly for their now nine-year-old son, Prince.

According to Mealy, things have changed substantially for Future since then, and the cost of raising their child has also reportedly gone up.

She also alleged that the “Mask Off” rapper hasn’t exercised his scheduled parenting time and because of that, she bears the burden of additional expenses for their son. Included in the lawsuit is also another accusation that the multi-platinum recording artist failed to maintain dental insurance and said he was in willful contempt.

It didn’t end there either, as Mealy also claimed that she’s had to fork out cash for daycare costs because Future doesn’t have time to spend with their son. She’s also suing for enough money to maintain a $350,000 life insurance policy, in which Prince is the beneficiary.

The “Love You Better” rapper’s team argued that the payments should remain the same because he has consistently paid his child support obligation on time. He also requested that the entire suit be thrown out as the original settlement already addressed his traveling for his career.

However, Hendrix did admit that he neglected his responsibility regarding obtaining dental insurance. He added that he was in the process of dealing with that aspect of the claim.

In 2021, another of his baby’s mothers, Eliza Reign, demanded that he turn over his financial documents and answer questions regarding his other baby mamas.

At the time, Reign was trying to increase the court-ordered child support of $3,200 a month and demanded that the court force Future to hand over his record contract with Sony Music. That case is still ongoing as Reign is seeking about $50,000 in child support.She said that his contract has information about how much money he is making off his album sales and touring.

According to various sources, Future is worth somewhere between $50-75 million as of 2022. Included in that is the sale of the publishing rights of his music catalog to Influence Media Partners in a deal that earned him at least $10 million in September this year.

The judge may take all of that into consideration, but we’ll just have to wait and see.