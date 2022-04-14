Future Announces Kanye West Is Featured On New Album Due April 29

Future has finally announced the release date for his latest project via Instagram, posting a picture on Wednesday with the caption “4.29 title TBA.”

The title of his new album, as he stated, is still yet to be released, but many fans have been gearing up for a new project, having been without an album from the 38-year-old Atlanta rapper since High Off Life that he had dropped back in May 2020.

Supporters of Future have been speculating when a new project would be released, but no one had received confirmation until today.

Since the release of his last album, however, Future has kept himself busy, doing plenty of features with artistes such as MoneyBagg Yo, featuring on his Hard For The Next single as well as Drake’s highly talked about 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. Future also teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert for their joint LP Pluto x Baby Pluto and co-produced Kanye West’s Donda 2 album.

After being involved in so many projects over the last few years, fans would have perhaps wondered when Future would have had time to focus on his own masterpiece. But, right before Valentine’s Day, Future released a new single titled Worst Day, a feature that illustrated how hard the holiday was for him. There is speculation as to whether this single will be a part of the album come to the end of the month.

High Off Life debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became his second consecutive album to debut at the number one spot. There will be hopes that this album, which is slated to be released on April 29th, will have the same impact as his previous projects.

Future is expected to announce the title of his upcoming album soon. He recently revealed that Kanye West will be featured on the project.