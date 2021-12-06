From sprawling Dominican barrio to riverwalk

Santo Domingo.- In the sprawling barrio, Los Guandules, the fruits of the Nuevo Domingo Savio Comprehensive Urban Transformation Project are already beginning to be harvested with the enjoyment of residents of spaces created such as Paseo del Rio Avenue, in its first stage, recreation plazas, lighting, rehabilitation of ravines and in the next days courts, play for teenagers, swings and other attractions. What was a dump on top of shifting garbage platforms on the south bank of the Ozama, today is a colorful four-lane avenue, a linear park with hard squares, ramps for people with disabilities, landscaping and other recreation areas. From five o’clock in the afternoon, people use the space to jog walk, ride bicycles or simply talk in the areas of plazas overlooking the Ozama, for this the […]