From Santo Cerro, President Abinader wishes health and peace on Día de las Mercedes

SANTO CERRO, La Vega.- The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, wished Dominican families health, peace, and tranquility, on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the Mercedes, patron saint of the Dominican people. The head of state and government sent the message of hope upon his arrival at the Iglesia del Santo Cerro, where he is currently, accompanied by Vice President Raquel Peña and First Lady Raquel Arbaje. Abinader lit a candle in the Capilla de la Luz before participating in the traditional mass led by the Bishop of the Diocese of La Vega, Monsignor Héctor Rafael Rodríguez. The event was attended by the ministers of Industry and Commerce, Víctor Bisonó and Agriculture, Limbert Cruz, the general director of Proindustria, Ulises Rodríguez, the Senate president Eduardo […]