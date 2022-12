– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported four people to St. Jude Hospital after an early Sunday morning road accident at Belvedere, Canaries.

According to reports, the four victims sustained what appeared to be minor injuries after a vehicle ran off the road.

The Soufriere fire station responded at about 1:12 am after receiving a distress call.

There are no further details at this time.

