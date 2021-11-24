Four million food rations to be distributed by Comedores Economicos this Christmas

Santo Domingo, DR The Presidency of the Republic announced the launching of “Christmas of Change,” a nationwide Christmas operation to be carried out by the institutions that make up the Social Cabinet of the Dominican Government. The activity took place in the Patronato de Ganaderos of the capital and was attended by President Luis Abinader. During his speech at the event, the president expressed his desire to “be close to the poorest families of our country so that they can enjoy a holiday without hardship and can take home what they need to enjoy with their loved ones.” Abinader also announced that 350 points had been identified for the distribution of cooked Christmas rations in communities. These will be distributed through mobile kitchens and fixed kitchens in neighborhoods and municipalities, […]