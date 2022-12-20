Black Immigrant Daily News

Graphic shows large earthquake logo over broken earth and Richter scale reading

DATE AND TIME:2022-12-20 8:28, 8:41, 8:43 and 8:53 am (Local Time)2022-12-20 12:28, 12:41, 12:43 and 12:53 pm (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 5.0, 3.6, 4.4 and 3.5LOCATION 1:Latitude: 17.81NLongitude: 60.81WDepth: 50.7 km Latitude: 17.81NLongitude: 60.81WDepth: 50.7 km LOCATION 2:Latitude: 17.79NLongitude: 60.96WDepth: 56.6 km LOCATION 3:Latitude: 17.71NLongitude: 60.91WDepth: 95.5 km LOCATION 4:Latitude: 17.73NLongitude: 61.15WDepth: 117.1 km NEARBY CITIES:

138km,124km,123km and 104 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua & Barbuda190km,182km, 176km and 169km NE of Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe220km, 204km, 207km and 182km ENE of Basseterre, St. Kitts and NevisDISCLAIMER: these events have been reviewed by an analyst.

Please note that due to the upgrade in our alert level systems, more earthquakes are being posted as the threshold has moved to Magnitude 3.5.

This does not mean that seismicity in the region has increased.

NewsAmericasNow.com