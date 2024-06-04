Foundation Laid For Christian Revival In Europe… Successful Conclusion Of The Word Seminar In France

Revelation Prophecies and Their Fulfillment Revealed… Over 7,000 Participants Including 1,000 Pastors

Chairman Lee Man-hee: “Perceive Revelation and Teach It to Your Church Members”

European Pastors in Attendance: “We Want to Learn Revelation”… Expectation for Church Revival Through Continuous Exchange

CARIBPR WIRE, WASHINGTON, D.C., Mon. June 17, 2024: “The teachings that explain the Book of Revelation were truly profound and amazing. I want to learn more about the Bible, and if invited to Korea, I will start preparing my ticket (airfare) right away.”

This was the impression shared by Pastor Delly Delphin Matondo of the Full Gospel denomination, who participated in the Bible Seminar held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee; hereinafter referred to as Shincheonji Church) in Paris, France on June 15 (local time).

Many other pastors who attended the European Bible Seminar also expressed a strong desire to hear more about Shincheonji Church’s teachings on the Book of Revelation.

The seminar took place at a critical time when measures were urgently needed as Europe’s Christian influence declined, with churches being sold off and repurposed as restaurants, bars, and clubs. This Bible Seminar was part of the “2024 Continental Bible Seminar” series that began in the Philippines on April 20, and was organized in response to numerous requests from pastors eager for a revival in Europe.

With over 7,000 participants, including 1,000 European pastors, the event garnered significant attention. Prior to the seminar, a discussion on “The Role of Pastors for the Spiritual Enlightenment of Christians Today” was held.

Following this, attendees watched a video lecture by Chairman Lee Man-hee from the “Shincheonji Bible Seminar: Testimony on the Fulfillment of Revelation” held in Korea on June 8.

In his lecture, Chairman Lee stated, “God’s work is fulfilled according to the unalterable Book of Revelation. Everyone listening to this lecture must know who is being referred to in Revelation,” emphasizing, “I hope all pastors will perceive these words and teach them to their congregants. You must teach your church members without adding or subtracting from Revelation.”

After Chairman Lee’s lecture, Simon Tribe Leader Lee Seung-joo provided an explanation of the meaning of biblical prophecies and their fulfillment, addressing European pastors with an appeal.

Tribe Leader Lee stated, “The fulfilled words of Revelation have life in them, and as more people are re-created in God’s image and likeness through these words, (European churches) will also experience revival. I encourage you to learn and testify from Revelation chapters 1 to 22 through Shincheonji Church’s Zion Christian Mission Center, which has produced over 100,000 graduates annually in recent years.”

During subsequent exchanges among pastors, a pastor from Austria commented, “I was impressed that Shincheonji Church focuses on the prophetic words written in the Bible. I want to work with enthusiastic and bright people for God’s kingdom and work. I would like to know how to collaborate and learn more about Revelation.”

A pastor from Poland also remarked, “Seeing European pastors and believers united brought tears to my eyes. I want to share these words with more people. Please tell me how I can spread this message to many others.”

According to data from the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in the United States, Europe’s Christian population increased to 560 million in the 2000s but has stagnated this year (2024) and is expected to decrease to 490 million by 2050.

As European society modernized and industrialized, it began to secularize. The rise of liberal theology led to a decline in Bible-based teachings within churches. Additionally, the rapid rise of atheism and religious pluralism, coupled with various clergy scandals, has caused Christianity to lose trust and struggle to find its direction. It is hoped that this Bible Seminar will serve as a catalyst for the revival of European churches.

A representative from Shincheonji Church stated, “After this Bible Seminar, many European pastors have inquired about how they can learn Revelation from Shincheonji Church. We are preparing places and programs where they can learn, and we will further activate Zion Christian Mission Centers across Europe to expand platforms for their education.”

The representative also mentioned, “Pastors worldwide have requested additional Bible Seminars to learn more about Revelation. We are planning and preparing a Bible Seminar at the end of this year to invite pastors from around the world to Korea. Through this event, we aim to create a platform where we can become one within God and His word.”

Meanwhile, according to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, as of June 5th this year, MOUs have been signed with a total of 12,538 churches in 83 countries overseas. Additionally, 1,341 churches in 41 countries have joined Shincheonji Church of Jesus and changed their signage. Furthermore, as of the end of May, the number of domestic and international pastors currently taking Bible education courses at Zion Christian Mission Center has reached 5,614.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Photos for use with this article are available by clicking on link of each caption.

Photo 1:A video lecture by Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus titled “Testimony on the Fulfillment of Revelation” is being shown at the Continental Word Seminar held in Paris, France on the 15th (local time).

Photo 2: Overview of the Continental Word Seminar held in Paris, France on the 15th (local time).

Photo 3: Lee Seung-ju, the leader of the Simon Tribe of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, is giving a lecture at the Continental Word Seminar held in Paris, France on the 15th (local time).

Photo 4: Scene from the Continental Word Seminar held in Paris, France on the 15th (local time).

[Photo Credit = Shincheonji Church of Jesus]