Foro Asonahores: Dominican Republic registers historical investments for more than US $ 550 million

Entity ensures bookings for the end of the year remain strong They anticipate recovery and consolidation of the sector by 2022 The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Asonahores ) celebrated the fourth edition of its “Tourism Investment Forum” with a closing of the year of historical figures in the sector, in particular with investments of more than $550 million in tourism projects even in times of pandemic. The activity was attended by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and with the virtual participation of the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization ( UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili. Investments include the launch of the new destinations in Miches and Pedernales, the consolidation of the offer in Santo Domingo, with multiple new hotels under development, and the development of Santiago, with investments that aim to consolidate […]