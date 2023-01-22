Former cop attacked and shot dead at his home in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Former cop attacked and shot dead at his home in St Thomas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

A man said to be an ex-policeman was shot and killed by gunmen in St Thomas on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Andrew Thomas, a resident of Seaforth in the parish.

Reports are that Thomas was leaving his house at about 8:30 pm when on reaching his gate he was attacked by gunmen and shot.

The men then fled from the area.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

See also

The Seaforth Police have since launched a probe into the matter.

NewsAmericasNow.com