Foreign nationals arrested for illegal entry into Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two Haitian nationals have been arrested and charged with illegal entry, following their arrival into Jamaica on Wednesday, January 19.

They are 40-year-old Ronald Georges, Carpenter, and 34-year-old Jean-Paul, artiste and construction worker, both of Port -au- Prince, Haiti.

Reports from the Darling Street Police, are that both men came to the station; during an interview, it was revealed that they did not enter the island through any of the official ports and had no records of their entry.

They were subsequently arrested and charged. Their court date is being finalised.

