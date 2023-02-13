Foreign minister receives courtesy call from Indian High Commissioner to St. Kitts and Nevis

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Friday Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment received a courtesy call from Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Srinivasa’s visit was part of the celebrations to mark the occasion of the Republic Day of India observed each year on January 26.

High Commissioner Srinivasa recalled the strong diplomatic relations and the mutually beneficial interests shared between the two states in areas of trade, social, economic and cultural ties, capacity building and international cooperation. He provided an update on outstanding projects to be concluded with Saint Kitts and Nevis including the funding for the construction of the New St. Peters Health Centre under the India- UN Partnership Fund programme, and pledged to expand the areas of cooperation to include energy, agriculture, agro-processing, security and security-related matters.

Douglas congratulated The Republic of India on its Independence and Republic Day and commended India for its stellar leadership and being a reliable partner in a world continually shifting geopolitical dynamics. The Foreign Minister noted that “the world is dramatically changing and India is a country upon which the world will have to rely upon”.

Douglas further noted India’s strong support and commitment to the Caribbean region, CARICOM and in particular, Saint Kitts and Nevis adding that “India has been kind to us in making the transition post-COVID and providing strong support in healthcare, and we are extremely grateful for that.”

Douglas assured Srinivasa of the Government and Saint Kitts and Nevis’ solidarity between the two states adding that “India can rely on Saint Kitts and Nevis as a partner” and its commitment to the further deepening of the bonds of friendship for the greater advancement of the people of our countries.

Among the matters discussed were energy and sustainability, agriculture, security, capacity building, information technology, job creation and investment, and cooperation in international fora.

High Commissioner Srinivasa also paid courtesy calls to Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP, Governor-General, Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and other members of the Federal Cabinet of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com