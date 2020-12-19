Food for the Holidays

Guarantees The Government guarantees products in quantity and quality for the Christmas period, mainly of agricultural origin. This guarantee is given by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Institute of Price Stabilization (Inespre), institutions that support the production and commercialization of the basic basket of the Dominicans. The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, assured that there is enough rice, chickens, eggs, pigs, food, vegetables, fruits, and other products in abundance and at affordable prices to meet consumer demand in the country. This week, Cruz, together with the director of Inespre, Ivan Hernández Guzmán, began a program of popular sales in 135 sectors of Greater Santo Domingo, which include a great variety of these and other fresh products at low costs for the population. Hernandez Guzman explained that 45 trucks would […]