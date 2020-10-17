Food and Agriculture warns Dominican Republic could backtrack on food progress

The representative in the country of the United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture (FAO), Lizzy Solano, warned yesterday that the Dominican Republic could regress in the progress it has had in food due to the effects of the pandemic. During the ceremony to commemorate “World Food Day” held yesterday at the Public Health headquarters, Solano indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the weaknesses and strengths of the countries’ food system, in addition to the threat it poses to the nutritional security of the regions. Solano detailed that the figures of the report that the FAO raises on the state of food security and nutrition in the world for the year 2020, indicate that, between 2004 and 2016 the country had 19.3 percent of undernourished people, while between the […]