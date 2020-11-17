First lady will preside over the Cabinet for Children and Adolescents announced yesterday

Santo Domingo, DR President Luis Abinader announced yesterday the creation of the Cabinet for Children and Adolescents, which will be chaired by the first lady, Raquel Arbaje. This Cabinet will be made up of the Ministry of Women, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Youth, the Progressing with Solidarity Program (PROSOLI), the National Health Service (SNS), the National Institute for Comprehensive Early Childhood Care (INAIPI), and the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic. The Cabinet is responsible for applying a plan for the prevention of early unions and reviewing the strategy for reducing teenage pregnancies. Abinader instructed the Ministry of Health, the Attorney General’s Office, and Conani to update the […]