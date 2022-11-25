Fire erupts at Number 8 Primary School

Black Immigrant Daily News
Some of the items destroyed in the fire at the Number 8 Primary School
Firefighters this morning responded to a call of a fire at the Number 8 Primary School, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
Upon arrival at the scene at around 08:30h, several pockets of fire were observed in a storeroom in the school’s compound.
The firefighters succeeded in containing the blaze to that room where they extinguished it.
A quantity of school supplies, kitchen utensils and detergents were destroyed.
INews understands that the fire was electrical in origin.
There are no reported injuries.
NewsAmericasNow.com