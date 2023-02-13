Financial constraints forces closure of Simply Mushrooms Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Simply Mushrooms farm has closed its doors, and it appears indefinitely.

The announcement came via a company statement on Saturday.

The company, for weeks, has been struggling to stay afloat; however, despite weeks of work, it failed to raise the necessary grant funding to continue its operations.

“After the pressures of Covid and losing two of our long-term staff to gun violence, we no longer have the skills base to continue. The Youth who have built and run the business over the last eight years have taken over completely and are seeking support to relaunch the Caribbeans-only Mushroom farm. They tried to raise funds to rebuild the solar panel field and retrain future generations to ensure long-term success and sustainability. These issues and other loss in staff left us low on resources, and with the need for extensive retraining and upgrading of the solar panel field,” the company said.

Loop News understands that the Company requires USD $65,000 or EC $175,000 to remain in operation.

Through the Ministry of Agriculture, the Government of Saint Lucia offered financial support of 23% of the total figure, but the company rejected the offer.

“The gentleman indicated that he needed a full grant to reopen the business,” said Minister for Agriculture Alfred Prospere.

Minister Prospere recommended that the company accept the 23% and engage a financial institution for the balance.

However, the company said, “No further support from other agencies was forthcoming.”

Minister Prospere has questioned the rationale for not accepting the 23% support to the business.

“There are other persons in the agriculture sector like our farmers, fisher, agro-processors, they too need help, and so I was just wondering why he would not accept the contribution that we are making, and it is just difficult right now as a Government to give him a full grant considering the fiscal position that we are in right now.”

The company has been growing organic mushrooms, supplying supermarkets and hotels across the island while working to bring down St Lucia’s hefty food import bill of $360 million.

NewsAmericasNow.com