Finance Minister says the challenges he will face (for this new year) are difficult

Santo Domingo, DR A few hours after the end of 2020, the Minister of Finance, Jochi Vicente, shared his reflections on a year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a virus that infected millions worldwide and caused the death of thousands. In multiple messages published on his social network Twitter, the official shared the experiences he lived in his position and the change of perspective he once had in charge of the entity as mentioned above. “Until I decided to take the step of getting involved in public life and getting to know the monster from the inside out, I thought that only a small part of public servants” served. ” Now I realize that it is the opposite,” read the beginning of the thread of the Ministry of Finance head. Regarding […]