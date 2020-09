The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, (TTFA), has been suspended indefinitely by FIFA, after its failure to comply with a request to withdraw a legal case brought against the global football body.

Carib ID, the group founded in 2008 to lobby for a way for Caribbean nationals to count on US Census forms, has joined advocacy organizations nationally, in welcoming a last minute ruling from a federal court judge that the 2020 Census be extended for another month.